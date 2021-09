ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Christian Children’s home received a $10,000 donation from Albertson’s. The group helps foster children who have been abused or neglected, providing them with counseling and a place to live.

The organization says the money will go a long way. “Since we don’t take state or federal money, we depend on people like this.”

The nonprofit has been running its foster program for 50 years.