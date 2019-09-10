Albertsons Market donates $50,000 to Roadrunner Food Bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albertsons Market is teaming up with Roadrunner Food Bank.

As part of Hunger Action Month, the stores donated $50,000 to the food bank. The money was collected from shoppers at checkout. All the money will benefit the local community.

“The dollars that come in are so essential in order for us to do our job and live up to our mission of feeding our hungry neighbors across New Mexico,” Roadrunner Foodbank CEO Mag Strittmatter said.

Roadrunner Food Bank provides roughly 70,000 meals to hungry New Mexicans each week. They say the money will fund more than 250,000 meals.