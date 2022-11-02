ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albertsons Market is launching their Turkey Bucks campaign again this year, making it easy for the community to help their neighbors.

Guests of Albertsons Market will have the opportunity to donate at the register when they are finished shopping; the cashier will ask if they would like to make a donation to Store House New Mexico. You will scan a barcode and decide how much money you will donate.

Turkey bucks will run through Nov. 14. People can also volunteer at their food pantry by packing food boxes. For more information, visit storehousenm.org.