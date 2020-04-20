Albertsons donates over 7,000 lbs. of apples to Roadrunner Food Bank

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of local families will be able to get their hands on some fresh produce thanks to Albertsons. The company donated 7,440 pounds of apples to Roadrunner Food Bank on Monday as part of its annual Take a Bite Out of Hunger Program.

Officials say now more than ever, fresh foods are hard to come by and crucial to help keep families from going hungry. “I’m looking at the stock level in the warehouse here at Roadrunner Food Bank and a lot of it is canned goods and commodity type items. There are fresh things that people need,” said Regional VP of Albertsons Market, Travis Chaney.

If you’d like to get involved, you can contribute a monetary donation to Roadrunner Food Bank online, over the phone, or via text. To make a contribution via text message, text your gift amount to 505-933-7732.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞