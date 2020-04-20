Albertsons donates over 7,000 lbs. of apples to Roadrunner Food Bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of local families will be able to get their hands on some fresh produce thanks to Albertsons. The company donated 7,440 pounds of apples to Roadrunner Food Bank on Monday as part of its annual Take a Bite Out of Hunger Program.

Officials say now more than ever, fresh foods are hard to come by and crucial to help keep families from going hungry. “I’m looking at the stock level in the warehouse here at Roadrunner Food Bank and a lot of it is canned goods and commodity type items. There are fresh things that people need,” said Regional VP of Albertsons Market, Travis Chaney.

If you’d like to get involved, you can contribute a monetary donation to Roadrunner Food Bank online, over the phone, or via text. To make a contribution via text message, text your gift amount to 505-933-7732.

