ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The plan to dramatically revamp the Alameda Trailhead is one step closer to completion. The city’s environmental planning commission approved the plan.

It would add two new entry plazas, shaded picnic tables, and a new overlook platform. City officials say it will help ease traffic in the area. The project will have to pass the city council next.