ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The plan to dramatically revamp the Alameda Trailhead is one step closer to completion. The city’s environmental planning commission approved the plan.
Story continues below:
- Investigation: Turf wars: A tale of deception and misused tax dollars
- Trending: VIDEO: San Juan County deputies, CYFD discover malnourished kid in home
- Community: Panhandling in Albuquerque affected by new council measure
- Holiday: Last-minute gifts for the people you forgot to shop for
It would add two new entry plazas, shaded picnic tables, and a new overlook platform. City officials say it will help ease traffic in the area. The project will have to pass the city council next.