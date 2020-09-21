Alabama man mows Albuquerque veteran’s lawn for free

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alabama man is on a mission as he mows 50 lawns in 50 states. On Sunday, he paid a visit to an Albuquerque veteran.

“I’m just trying to use free lawn care as a way of giving back and raise awareness for different causes,” said Rodney Smith Jr. of Raising Men Lawn Care Service. For the ninth time, Smith Jr. will mow a lawn in each state free of charge.

In the past, he’s served the elderly, single mothers, and the disabled. But this time around, he’s helping veterans which took him to Matthew Purvis’ home near Tramway and Candelaria. Purvis served in the Army for six years after 9/11.

Purvis says he’s thankful Smith went the extra mile to help him out. “It’s really neat to see just a regular guy you know, just putting in the little bit that he can. It’s actually kind of encouraging. I wish more of us would do that. It’s inspiring to me,” said Purvis.

Smith says he hopes to complete the challenge in just 20 days. At the end of the challenge, he’ll auction off some lawnmowers and donate the funds to charities.

I had the honor of mowing a lawn for Mr. Purvis in Albuquerque. He served 6 years in the army . His dad who also was in the army served 16 years . Thank you & your dad for your service !! pic.twitter.com/0ASr9GpbsA — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) September 20, 2020

Related Coverage: