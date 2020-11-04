Airmen honored with Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three airmen from Kirtland Air Force Base are getting a prestigious honor for their heroism. The Flying Cross and Bronze Star Medal were awarded to members of the 58th Special Operations Wing.

Lt. Adam Darrow, TSgt. Sam Lavender, and Lt. Col. John Leachman were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Bronze Star. The officers helped evacuate more than 100 people in the path of a missile earlier this year overseas. The Bronze Star is the fourth-highest military award for valor.

