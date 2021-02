ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Teachers Federation is sharing its concerns with the possible proposal for Albuquerque Public Schools' hybrid schedule. APS did not confirm the proposed hybrid dates with KRQE. However, according to this proclamation released by the union, kids could be back in the classroom as soon as February 22.

According to ATF, the proposed schedule is being shared with the Board of Education at a meeting Wednesday morning. The union said the proposed schedule is "riddled with disruptions." "It's tentative at this point. But, our point in putting a schedule in there was to say that we're worried about the consistency for everybody's education," Ellen Bernstein, President of ATF, said.