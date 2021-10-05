Airabelle the Creamland Cow returns to the skies for 2021 Balloon Fiesta

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We're tracking the first of what will be a series of storms impacting our state over the next week to 10 days. Each one will get progressively stronger than the one before it and have greater impacts. For this first one, we're looking at rain showers developing across the western half of New Mexico beginning this afternoon and evening. Most of the rain fizzles out by Wednesday as it heads into the Rio Grande Valley so the Balloon Fiesta should stay mainly dry. But winds will be a bit stronger Wednesday morning than they have the past couple, so we could run into some issues.

Sunshine returns the better half of Wednesday as high pressure sneaks in from the south briefly. This will keep us dry through Friday but increase our afternoon wind speeds as our second storm comes our way. This next one will feature very strong winds in excess of 30-40 mph by the weekend with some rain expected across northern New Mexico. This could definitely impact the remainder of Balloon Fiesta, especially during the day.