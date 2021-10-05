Airabelle the Creamland Cow returns to the skies for 2021 Balloon Fiesta

WATCH: Full interview with Cody Baca, Airabelle balloon crew member

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a hiatus in 2019, and the cancelation of the Balloon Fiesta in 2020, a crowd favorite, Airabelle the Creamland Cow balloon made her return to the Fiesta this year. One of the largest hot air balloons at the event, Airabelle crew member Cody Baca explains what it’s like to prep her for flight.

Baca says that 16 crew members are required to inflate the large balloon that weighs about 910 pounds. Due to the balloon’s size, he explains that Airabelle requires much more space than other balloons to fly in addition to perfect conditions.

