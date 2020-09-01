Air travel in Albuquerque not yet on its way to recovery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Air travel doesn’t seem to be on its way to recovery in Albuquerque yet. In fact, the Albuquerque Aviation director says the Sunport was listed as one of the airports faring the worst through the pandemic in recovering air traffic.

She believes it’s partly because of New Mexico’s 14-day quarantine requirement for anyone coming into the state. Numbers from Sunport’s website show the airport did see more travelers in June compared to the month before but it’s still nowhere near pre-COVID levels. Travelers are down nearly 27% in this fiscal year so far, compared to this time last year.

Latest News