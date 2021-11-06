Air National Guard troops return home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family welcomed home New Mexico Air National Guard Airmen on Saturday. Those troops were part of the Redhorse Engineer Squadron, which helped support war-fighting efforts in the middle east.

They were also part of Operation Allies Refuge, which oversaw the evacuation of American citizens and Afghan refugees escaping the Taliban earlier this year. “We couldn’t be more proud of these patriots, these New Mexicans, our partners in Montana, partners in Guam, and others across the country who really made that airlift possible. It was an incredible effort – we couldn’t have done it without home station here in New Mexico,” said one airman returning Saturday.

New Mexico airmen were deployed for more than seven months.