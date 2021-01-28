Air Force Research Lab holds wargaming, simulation exercise at Kirtland AFB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base recently underwent a war game. The exercise was aimed to bolster military readiness. In the war game, pilots engaged in simulated battlefield scenarios. It included exposure to laser weapon systems that might be used to counter threats to air defense. Simulation personnel says they got some excellent assessment from the war games.

Air Force Research Laboratory Directed Energy Directorate held its capstone Directed Energy Utility Concept Experiment to assess the capabilities of directed energy for the future battlefield Jan 11-15 at Kirtland AFB, N.M. (Photo Courtest: U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Berenger)

According to a news release, the Directed Energy Utility Concept Experiment (DEUCE), under the leadership of the directorate’s wargaming team, brought together F-16 pilots, F-15E weapon systems officers (WSO), and an Airborne Warning and Control System air battle manager, with the goal of evaluating the capabilities of directed energy for the future battlefield.

“DEUCE exposed our visiting warfighters to airborne laser weapon systems and how they might be used to counter threats to accomplish air base air defense and platform protect missions,” said Teresa LeGalley in a news release, Air Force Research Laboratory’s Directed Energy wargaming, and simulation lead. “We engaged the warfighters in several battlefield scenarios. They gave us some excellent assessments, identifying where there is potential military utility of directed energy weapons.”

LeGalley said in a news release AFRL sees exercises like DEUCE providing valuable operator inputs and engagement evaluations to supplement technical analysis.

According to the same news release, Capt. Scott Seidenberger, from the 552nd Air Control Wing at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, served as the Air Battle Manager and explained the importance of the exercise to the operators and to research AFRL.

“The DEUCE event was a great opportunity to integrate operators into the research and development process,” Seidenberger said in a news release. “In this series of simulations, we were able to bring our operator experience to test advanced capabilities to meet the high-end threats we face today.”