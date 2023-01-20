**Editors Note: A previous version of this story claimed the award was $7.2 million, but the correct award amount is actually $37.5 million. The story has been changed to reflect the correction.**

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Verus Research is a New Mexico-based team of scientists and engineers that specialize in advanced research and development. They work to promote research and development of electromagnetic technology, lasers, microwaves, radio frequency communication, multidisciplinary systems integration, and nuclear systems analysis.

The Air Force Research Laboratory has recently awarded Verus Research a five-year, $37.5 million contract. It will help in the development of Tools for Enabling Autonomous Multi-Satellite Systems (TEAMS) and continue to build on Verus Research’s expertise in designing and verifying autonomy software, supporting satellite communications and radio frequency systems, and advancing autonomy research and testbed development.

To learn more about what Verus Research is working on, visit https://verusresearch.net/.