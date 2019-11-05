Air Force Research Lab announces ‘Enterprize Challenge’ winners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local businesses are being rewarded for helping the Air Force with its technology needs.

The Air Force Research Lab held a contest called the Enterprize Challenge, calling on local businesses to develop solutions to the Air Force’s needs here in New Mexico.

The winner, Anox Consulting, was awarded $15,000 for creating a film that protects Osprey Aircraft from wear and tear.

“It’s nice to be able to see that there’s this actual problem for the Air Force and work directly with them on solving something that is a big problem for them,” operation consultant Alia Lubers said.

Two other local companies, Mechenbier IT and DTG took second and third place. For all three, this could lead to long-term contracts with the Air Force.