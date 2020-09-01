Air Force Hyperspace Challenge now accepting applications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Created by the Air Force and CNM INgenuity in 2018, the Hyperspace Challenge aims to accelerate partnerships between the government and startups. Now, it’s accepting applications for its 2020 cohort which begins in October.

Captain Roger Anderson, deputy program director for the U.S. Space Force Accelerator Programs discusses the challenge. This year’s theme, Trusted Autonomy, is seeking technology that can provide the government and participating military agencies with secure, trustworthy, autonomous, and automated solutions for space.

Companies that are selected to participate this year will be announced in late September. Group participants will spend the next three months gaining insights into doing business with the federal government and meeting with participating government customers to develop relevant proposals.

The companies will then participate in virtual customer sessions with government scientists and will then compete for cash prizes during a live pitch event at the Space Startup Summit on December 3.