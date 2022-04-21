ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week kicked off the first-ever military trial for an Air Force General. The man in the center of that trial, William T. Cooley, an Air Force Major General from Albuquerque.

The Highland Highschool graduate was charged with sexual assault in 2018. The victim told Air Force investigators that Cooley touched and kissed her without consent.

According to the Air Force Times, this week during the hearing, it was uncovered that the victim is Cooley’s sister-in-law. While on the stand, the Air Force Times says Cooley’s sister-in-law described what happened the night of the assault. She claimed Cooley groped her and kissed her after a family barbecue at her house, where Cooley had been drinking.

The Air Force Times says Cooley claims that the kiss was consensual. In January 2020, Cooley was fired from command of the Air Force Research Lab at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

The defense rested on Thursday, closing arguments begin tomorrow. Cooley’s defense opted for a trial by a military judge only, instead of a jury trial.