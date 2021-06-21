Albuquerque Involved ‘AIM program’ helps students interact with nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Encouraging others to become involved in their communities. Albuquerque Involved serves nonprofit organizations with their monthly grant donation drive and virtual service projects. Last month their Albuquerque Involved Mentee (AIM) Program, which helps students discover and interact with local nonprofits, was awarded $10,000 in grants.

Through AIM, teens who are passionate about making a difference in the community are able to expand their nonprofit vocabulary and learn how the nonprofit grant application and funding process works. For the 2020 school year, students were able to meet remotely to have the experience of designing an application and evaluation process for giving their own grant.

The program is open to Albuquerque high school sophomores and juniors. Applications for the program will be available late summer. Those who are interested can go to albuquerqueinvolved.org or email them at admin@abqinvolved.org.

Last month, the AIM Program awarded grants to three Albuquerque nonprofits; Paws and Stripes, New Mexico Alliance for School-Based Health Care, and United Voices for Newcomer Rights. The students in the AIM program selected these programs to fund.