AG’s office faces criticism over employing outside attorneys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office is drawing criticism for employing two layers funded by a New York University center that promotes clean energy and environmental laws.

The energy advocacy groups, Power the Future and the American Tort Reform Association, have raised concerns. Some say the arrangement is an improper way for outside interest to embed attorneys in public offices.

However, officials with the AG’s Office say dozens of employes are funded by outside sources.