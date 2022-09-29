ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Agricultural Center at the Hubbell Open Space in the South Valley held its reopening ceremony Thursday. The Ag Center provides a base camp for all Bernalillo County agriculture programs as well as a staff office. Building renovations included updating the building to code, a meeting space with a kitchen, and more. “We’re just really excited to be able to provide that kind of support to our community and its community-driven and what they’ve told us they need,” said John Barney, Planning Manager, Parks and Rec Open Space.

Hubbell Open Space also includes a history and cultural center, an orchard, demonstration gardens, and more.