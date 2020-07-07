Agora Crisis Center continues to offer services during the pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Agora Crisis Center has been able to keep their phone and chat lines open during the pandemic thanks to their dedicated volunteers and staff. Clinical director at the center, Molly McCoy Brack discusses how they’ve been able to adjust during the current health crisis and why their services are essential.

Agora Crisis Center is affiliated with the University of New Mexico and is a member of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. They are funded by the Associated Students of UNM, the New Mexico Department of Health, and by private donations.

Agora offers services including their online emotional support chat, information and referrals, volunteer opportunities, and community education and training. You can contact the Agora Crisis Line at 505-277-3013 or the Homeless Assistance Line at 768-HELP.