Aggressive mountain lion reported on La Luz Trail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wildlife biologists at the Sandia Rancher District of Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands received a report of an aggressive mountain lion on the La Luz Trail on Monday morning. While forest officials say mountain lions are typically reclusive, they can sometimes be seen during dawn or dusk.

“We want the public to be aware of this particular sighting since the mountain lion showed aggression,” said Wildlife Biologist Amanda Rael in a press release. “Use extra caution while you are on the trails and keep an eye out for wildlife. Bears with cubs have been spotted in neighborhoods, rattlesnakes are out and about, as well as mountain lions and other predators.”

The public is urged to use extreme caution when running on the trails as this could trigger a predator’s instinct to chase and attack. Children and pets should remain in close proximity during all times and pets should stay on a leash.

Forest Service officials offer the following information if you should encounter a mountain lion: