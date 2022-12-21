ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – AgeNation is announcing “Celebrating life 2023” a multi-stage, non-profit initiative. It will include several public service television and radio campaigns that honor the wisdom of elders and seek to reduce Ageism.

AgeNation is a Santa Fe based company with the goal of bringing inspiration, education, and solutions to people who weren’t born yesterday and younger people who are now inheriting the world. AgeNation’s co-founders George and Sedena Cappanneill have produced a number of entertainment events at the Santa Fe Opera with Roberta Flack and Shawn Colvin, a series of one-award-wining, one-person theatrical shows at the Lensic Performing Arts Center.

Cappanneill stated that Albuquerque has the resources to help not only the elder generation but as well as the young people who seem to be falling into hard addictions such as drugs.

For more information visit celebratinglife2023.org.