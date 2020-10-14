AG Barr, officials highlight Operation Legend efforts in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney General William Barr and discussed the efforts behind Operation Legend at a law enforcement roundtable in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales, District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney John Anderson, and Deputy Director of the FBI David Bowdich were also in attendance.

The Department of Justice reports that since the start of Operation Legend in July 2020 and its expansion to nine cities across the country, there have been more than 5,000 arrests. Of those arrests, about 247 have been for homicide, over 2,000 firearms have been seized in addition to the seizure of nearly 22 kilos of heroin, over 15 kilos of fentanyl, more than 130 kilos of methamphetamine, over 28 kilos of cocaine and more than $7.3 million in drug proceeds.

Of those approximately 5,000 arrests, 1,057 have been charged with federal offenses. Around 568 of those defendants have been charged with firearms offenses with around 411 being charged with drug-related crimes. Those remaining have been charged with various offenses.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico 113 defendants have been charged with federal crimes. These crimes include the following:

47 defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses

56 defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses

10 defendants have been charged with other violent crimes

Operation Legend is a federal initiative to stop violent crime and led to an increase of federal agents in Albuquerque. The operation started in early July in Kansas City and has been expanded to include Albuquerque, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Memphis, and Indianapolis.

