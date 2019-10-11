After years of troubles with one family, city steps in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Loud music, activity at all hours and SWAT standoffs. People living in one Albuquerque neighborhood said it’s one family causing a long list of problems, and the city isn’t doing enough to stop it.

That family is the Franco family, and neighbors are fed up and want them gone. The city said it’s trying to find a solution.

“You better not be filming over here,” yelled a Franco family member.

Some unwelcoming words for KRQE News 13’s cameras coming from the people living in these two homes on Los Tomases in the Wells Park neighborhood.

“You wouldn’t want to have them for a neighbor,” said a person who lives close by. “They disrupt the whole neighborhood.”

People told KRQE News 13 the Franco family hasn’t been the best of neighbors.

“They think they can do whatever they want and they’re above the law,” said another neighbor.

Within the past few months, there have been two SWAT standoffs at the homes and in another incident, Daniel Franco allegedly shot his neighbor after an argument.

Neighbors feel they’ve been caught in the middle of the Francos’ problems for years.

“It’s an undue burden on the neighbors, and so we’ve kind of done our time,” said one neighbor.

After all that, the city is stepping in, adding the Francos’ homes to the new ADAPT program, which aims to get dilapidated and crime-riddled homes a fresh start.

“The whole premise of the adapt program is to help the property owners, not punish them,” said Albuquerque Fire Rescue spokesperson Lt. Tom Ruiz.

The ADAPT program started in July and is run through the Fire Marshal’s office. City officials will meet with the homeowners to address crime and code enforcement problems in hopes of turning things aground. The Franco homes were added to the program late last month.

Some neighbors aren’t convinced this will be enough and the city has given the Francos too many chances.

“So far it’s just words on a page,” said a neighbor.

Others are hopeful this could finally bring some peace and quiet to their neighborhood.

“I just want to see decent neighbors,” said a person who lives close by.

The city said so far, it has 124 properties enrolled in the ADAPT program and 96 percent of those property owners are working to fix the problems.

In reference to the problems with the Franco family, Daniel Franco and his niece, Cynthia, were also involved in an officer-involved shooting with State Police near Lomas and Washington in May. Both remain behind bars.