After two year hiatus, Monster Jam races back to Tingley Coliseum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Twelve thousand pound Monster Jam trucks will go head-to-head in fierce battles for points in freestyle, skills challenges, and racing competitions as Monster Jam returns to Tingley Coliseum this weekend. Driver Tyler Menninga provides the inside scoop on this must-see adrenaline-fueled event.

Trained athletes, Monster Jam drivers must master not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but also the dexterity that’s required to control the massive vehicles that are capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at up to 70 miles per hour.

There will be shows on Friday, Nov. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 7 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque. For more information on showtimes and ticket sales, visit monsterjam.com.

