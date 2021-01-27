After recent snowstorm, Sandia Peak Ski Area to reopen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  This week’s storm is enough to open the Sandia Peak Ski Area this weekend. The storm brought about a foot of snow to the mountain and the lifts will open on Saturday. If conditions remain good, the ski area will be open every weekend Friday through Sunday. To guarantee a spot, you must purchase your lift ticket in advance online and tickets go on sale on Friday.

The Tram will operate Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. According to a news release, tickets for ski and board lessons will also be available and the ski area reminds guests of the following:

  • The ski area will be operating at a limited capacity this winter, with 650 skiers/snowboarders on Saturdays and Sundays and 450 skiers/snowboarders on Fridays.
  • In accordance with the COVID-safe practices for ski areas and the current public health order, the ski area will be offering outdoor dining only, at 25% capacity at the Double Eagle Lodge and TEN 3; Sandia Peak Sports Shop will be open at a 25% capacity. Restrooms will be available in Double Eagle Lodge. Warming areas in the building will not be accessible.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sandiapeak.com/ski-area.

