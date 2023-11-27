ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A development almost a decade in the making is now steps closer to reality. It will be on Gibson right outside of the fence line of Kirtland Air Force Base. It’s a development that is taking advantage of land not used by the base.

“You will have complete access as you drive down the road on Gibson you will be able to see into the development,” said Kevin Yearout with Thunderbird Kirtland Development Corporation.

It will soon be a development including shops, restaurants, and even a hotel. It will be on Gibson, between Carlisle and San Mateo. “The wall down here along Gibson which has historically separated Gibson from the air force base will come down.” said Yearout.

While the brick wall will be torn down for development the security fence was moved back more than six hundred feet. Northop Gruman was the first to develop in this location three years ago.

Now, MaxQ development is ready to break ground on more development which will include retail and dining experiences but with an office building focus. “We are focused almost exclusively on contractors and vendors who support Kirtland Air Force Base,” said Yearout.

They have been putting in power, water, and natural gas lines to the new development. “We are really excited about where we are now it has taken a long time to get here and get the infrastructure in and developments done,” said Yarout.

They said development has taken longer than expected due to COVID-19 causing delays in construction. Kirtland Air Force Base will be the landlord for the property, with pedestrian access for base staff and the public.