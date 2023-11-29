ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Days after News 13 showed you a big long-standing illegal dumping ground on a city-owned property near Albuquerque’s petroglyphs, Wednesday morning crews finally cleaned it up. “I didn’t expect this much, but it was a good thing to see,” said neighbor Tim Glaros.

He was excited after finally seeing city and county clean-up crews near his home. “We finally got action out here in getting the mess cleaned up,” said Glaros.

Over the last two years, Glaros said the open space next to his neighborhood near 98th and I-40 has become a popular place for illegal dumping. Glaros claimed he reported it to the city numerous times but said he got the run around as the city said it was outside of city limits, but Bernalillo County said it was city-owned property.

The city revealed Wednesday that they’ve documented ten reports about dumping on the property over the past two years but never had a specific location which caused a delay in responding to the area. “Understanding we have almost 30-thousand acres of open space area that we have to get to, sometimes it might just take some time” said Matthew Whealan, Deputy Chief Admin. Officer, city of Albuquerque.

Wednesday, the city’s Solid Waste and Parks and Rec Department crews teamed up with Bernalillo County to haul out all of the junk.

Crews cleaned up 9,300 pounds of waste from the area. “We were encountering, you know, long periods of time where we would not be able to address that issue, with this new clean team… The turnaround is, our goal, is for 24 to 48 hours.” Said Antonio Jaramillo, Bernalillo County maintenance and operations director.

Glaros just hopes it’s the end of the trash. “I would like to see it cleaned up and finished and I would like to see some effort taken to block off Arroyo Vista Blvd.” said Glaros.

The city’s department of municipal development told News 13 that they have no plans to add extra roadblocks to the area because of how large the area is. The city said there are trash drop-off locations they hope people start using instead of illegally dumping.