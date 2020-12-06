After delays, city begins renovations to Wilson Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been more than a year since the city announced its big plans to update a park in the International District, and those renovations are finally underway. Wilson Park on San Pedro near Gibson has a reputation for crime and drug use.

“This park is famous for being one of our most crime-ridden parks, of course, also lots of challenges around needles, and drug use,” said Mayor Tim Keller. Last August, the city announced plans to renovate the 3.6-acre park with the goal of making it a more family-friendly place. “This is something this community has been wanting since back when I was a state senator for this area,” said Mayor Keller.

The project was supposed to be done back in June, but there was a delay because of cost. “Rather than fast tracking through and skipping the details, we wanted to make sure the health and safety was secured,” said Laurie Firor, with the city’s parks and rec department.

Now the $1.5 million upgrades are finally being made. During an exclusive walkthrough on Saturday morning, the city’s parks and rec department showed News 13 what can be expected. The city will be adding a playground, expanding the pool area, adding a splash pad, and shade structures.

“We are putting lighting throughout the park. We’re also putting a low fence around the perimiter of the park,” said Firor.

This year, the city has also made upgrades to Lynnewood Park near Tramway and Candelaria, and El Oso Grande Park off Montgomery and Juan Tabo. “We’ve had 55 projects going on so far and spent nearly $7 million,” said Firor. They’re planning major upgrades to both Barelas and Phil Chacon Park soon.

The Wilson Park project is being funded by a federal grant. Construction should be finished by June. The Barelas Park project is still in the planning phase.