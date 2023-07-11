ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA), an organization which has been a staple in the Albuquerque downtown core for nearly 40 years and has helped nearly 20,000 families in the past year alone, is moving—and the mayor of the city is criticizing the move.

After decades on the corner of Lead and 4th Avenue, executive director and CEO of the MFA Isidoro Hernandez tells News 13 they simply outgrew the building. However, it’s where they’re deciding to move to that’s drawing the ire of Mayor Tim Keller.

“The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority was created in 1975. We have been in downtown since then in this particular building since 1985,” Hernandez says. After 38 years, that’s all about to change: “There is a big move—we just recently purchased a building and it’ll go through some renovations, and we expect to move in probably in the December/January timeframe if everything goes as planned.”

The new location is a nearly $10 million dollar building off of Jefferson Street and Masthead Street in northern Albuquerque. Hernandez tells News 13: the writing was on the wall for their current location.

“The simple answer is we’ve outgrown this building. When I started working here back in 1992: there was 26 employees, we are now at 123 employees,” Hernandez says. He says the staff is cramped in the building, and parking is a problem there. “Currently we’re at 25, just a little bit under 26,000 square feet here in this building that includes the basement that we built out a couple years ago. The new building is right about 45,000 square feet,” Hernandez says.

He says the move out of the downtown core will help them be more accessible. However, this move is drawing criticism from the mayor.

News 13 spoke with Mayor Tim Keller, who says they were blindsided; saying people need access downtown. He tells News 13 they weren’t consulted about the move, and that as a quasi-governmental agency funded in part by the state and federal government, they should stay in the downtown core with the other government agencies.

However, Hernandez says they didn’t find the right fit downtown.

“I think I understand from the mayor’s perspective, you know, trying to keep people downtown so it wasn’t a surprise. Unfortunately, when we outgrew this building and we had approval from our board to start searching for other facilities or buildings there was nothing downtown that accommodated our needs of the square footage and parking and accessibility; and we had about ten to 12 different criteria we were looking at and there was nothing downtown that met that criteria,” Hernandez says.

The mayor says he doesn’t buy that explanation, saying there were many options downtown they could have helped connect the MFA with. He says he hopes the MFA will reconsider the move.

However, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards at this point: “The building is already purchased, and we’ve already made a couple of mortgage payments so that’s not going to change,” Hernandez says.

“We have had several meetings with the mayor, and we have a couple more scheduled so we’ll keep a dialogue with the mayor, and we are very confident that we will work together to get this building sold and occupied which I think is the main goal for all of us,” Hernandez says.

The Mayor’s Office gave News 13 a letter they sent to the MFA in June, urging them to pause their search and let the city help them find—even subsidize—a location downtown. The mayor says by that point, the MFA has already been on the hunt for a new building for half a year.

The MFA says they don’t anticipate the move causing any disruption to service.

News 13 is not airing the interview with Mayor Tim Keller because the Mayor’s Office put restrictions on what questions we could ask.