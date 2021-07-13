After Albuquerque man dies in Nevada, friends search for his family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Friends of an Albuquerque man who died last month in Las Vegas, Nevada are trying to find his family. Until they do, his body will be stuck in the morgue in Vegas and they say he won’t get the closure he deserves. Andrea Kincade says she and her partner met Gary Phillips in downtown Las Vegas years ago. When they realized he needed a place to stay, they took him in and spent nearly every day together since.

“You can’t really believe that he’s gone because he’s just laying there in a freezer,” says Kincade. “I know he has children that are in Albuquerque, and he used to say I could go home whenever I want but I like it here. He never really talked about anybody much.”

Kincade doesn’t know a lot about Phillips’ family. She thinks he has a son and a daughter, and some step-siblings in Albuquerque. His mother has since passed on. Kincade says Phillips’ wish was to be cremated, but the morgue in Clark County, Nevada says they can’t release his body until they speak with blood relatives.

Now, Kincade is pleading with any relative to come forward. “At least make the phone call saying you can release him to her, you know, and let them do what they need to do with him. Or if you want to know what he’s done for the last four or five, six years feel free to call me too.”

An employee with the Clark County Coroner explains once they have exhausted all efforts to find a person’s next of kin the case will move on to the Department of Social Services. Typically when that happens, the county becomes responsible for burial in their county.

If there are family members of Gary Phillips, contact Andrea Kincade at 734-837-2050 or andreakincade38@gmail.com or the Clark County Coroner at 702-455-3210 or coroner@clarkcountynv.gov.