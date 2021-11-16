After 2020 hiatus, Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation’s Festival of Trees returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation is bringing back the Festival of Trees, and this year, you can expect all sorts of holiday sights and sounds that will get you in a festive spirit. Foundation Executive Director Connie Chavez provides the details on this year’s Festival of Trees.

Created to provide additional programming and services to support permanently disabled children and their families, the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation provides a wide range of assistance to over 18,000 Carrie Tingley Hospital patients across the state through support for hospital upgrades and specialized medical equipment.

The organization’s annual fundraising event, the Festival of Trees, is making a return following its 2020 hiatus due to COVID-19. The three-day event includes a Jingle & Mingle Gala, Ugly Sweater Dance Party, and Reindeer Romp Children’s Party.

The Festival of Trees kicks off on Friday, December 3, and runs through Sunday, December 5, 2021. All events will take place at the Uptown Marriott located at 2101 Louisiana NE, in Albuquerque. For more information on the Festival of Trees, or to purchase tickets to the events, visit festivaloftreesnm.org.