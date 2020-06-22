AFR’s Retiree Association helps our former firefighter

News Alert
2020 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta rescheduled to 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Albuquerque firefighters is giving back to one of their retired brothers. Edward Chavez is recovering from a heart attack and a quadruple bypass surgery. Monday, a group from Albuquerque Fire Rescue’s Association went out to his home to lend him a helping hand. They’re doing everything from landscaping to basic cleanup and even making any necessary repairs. Chavez says he’s grateful.

 “I’ve been retired 23 years okay? So it’s a beautiful thing to know that when after you retire even after 23 years they never forget, the guys never forget each other,” said Chavez. The association was established in 2000 to help former firefighters in need.

