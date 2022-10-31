ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce develops and empowers economic opportunities for African Americans in New Mexico. They work to achieve entrepreneurial excellence for their members through advocacy, training, and networking opportunities.

The African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce is a 501c3 organization and relies on funding from memberships, donations, sponsorships, grants, and contracts in order to assist and empower small Black businesses and entrepreneurs within New Mexico.

They will have a Jazz & Blues Festival Saturday, November 5, at the African American Performing Art Center located at 310 San Pedro NE Expo New Mexico. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance beggings at 7 p.m. This is an all-ages event. Performing will be ‘The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor.’ Purchase tickets here.