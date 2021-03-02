AFR works with APS to prepare facilities for COVID-19 Safe Practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that over the last month, the AFR Marshal’s Office has worked with Albuquerque Public Schools to complete COVID-19 Safe Practices and walkthroughs to make sure that when schools reopen, they can do so safely. According to a press release from the department, each school has worked with the marshal to complete a Walkthrough Form set up by the New Mexico Public Education Department.

The form highlights the COVID-19 Safe Practices that are required to be in place before a school can open. Mayor Tim Keller and Fire Marshal Gene Gallegos participated in a recent site inspection at Wilson Middle School.

An NMPED COVID-19 Safe Practices Walkthrough Form (courtesy AFR, NMPED)

“Like thousands of APS parents, we are looking forward to a safe return to school for our kids,” said Mayor Keller in a press release. “I’m glad we could work with APS to make sure that if the board decides to bring students back they can do so with COVID-safe practices in place at all facilities.”

AFR says in total, the Fire Marshal’s Office has helped prepare 112 APS schools and other facilities. The department states COVID-Safe Practices include having masks available, hand sanitation stations throughout the school, COVID-Safe Practice signs posted, and a plan to support social distancing in classrooms and in between classes, as well as other requirements.