ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the deadly drug fentanyl runs rampant across the city, Albuquerque Fire Rescue is using a new tactic to help cut down on the number of overdoses. All around Albuquerque, overdoses are on the rise.

Over the last three years, Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews report a 42% increase in administering Narcan, a treatment that reverses the deadly effects of a fentanyl overdose, going from 639 doses administered in 2019 to 916 in 2021 and it’s not just adults in need of the treatment.

“This touches all quadrants of our city… this is not just localized in one area of town,” said AFR Deputy Chief Emily Jaramillo. “I would say post-pandemic is where we’ve seen a lot of the shift to more fentanyl in our community, so we have seen an increase in overdoses and administration of Narcan.”

Jaramillo says the number of young children in need of Narcan doubled over the last year, going up to 18 patients. “There’s these pills, these little blue pills, is what we’re hearing from the community and we think that kids are finding those and thinking they’re candy and putting them in their mouth,” Jaramillo said.

Fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for people 18-35 in Albuquerque. While Jaramillo says AFR’s response times to overdose calls are good, they’re taking a more proactive approach. “We want them to have the opportunity to save that individual’s life before we can get there,” Jaramillo said.

Last year, AFR started their Narcan Leave Behind program, where they leave two doses of Narcan primarily with family members of loved ones struggling with addiction. “You know, after someone overdoses, that’s not usually… we’re not able to coach them through what to do but we can help the family,” Jaramillo said.

Jaramillo says the Leave Behind Narcan will hopefully act as a bridge to get people long-term treatment. “The whole point of this program is to meet people where they’re at, make sure they’re not going to die with the Narcan, and then hope to get them to that point where they do seek out help and treatment,” Jaramillo said.

Due to limited Narcan supply, AFR is not handing out Narcan at fire stations. However, Bernalillo County does have a Narcan pick-up program available to adults.