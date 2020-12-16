AFR warns of fire danger inside home during winter months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire and Rescue is reminding people of fire danger inside their homes this winter season. Officials say crews have battled two different fires in the last two days. One was a mobile home in southwest Albuquerque where crews were able to keep the fire from moving to nearby homes.

The other, also in southwest Albuquerque was in a two-story home. Officials have not released a cause for either fire but are reminding people to stay safe while using space heaters. “Our message is to be cognizant while using those space heaters, please be careful, never leave a space heater unattended, do not put anything that is combustible or flammable within three feet of the space heater,” said AFR Public Information Officer Lt. Tom Ruiz. No one was injured in either fire.

