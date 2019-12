ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque firefighters are unveiling the newest rescue apparatus in a unique way.

Fire Stations 16 and 22 welcomed the vehicles with so-called “push-in” ceremonies. It was their way of paying homage to the horse-drawn carriage days when firefighters had to wash their trucks and actually push them into the station.

Rescue 16 serves the northeast heights community near Spain and Juan Tabo and Station 22 covers the area near Paradise and Unser.