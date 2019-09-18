AFR unveils inflatable house to teach fire safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue has found a fun and engaging way to teach the public about fire safety.

“Typically that’s when people change their smoke alarm batteries, but what we want is tested every month, change batteries twice a year,” Tom Ruiz of Albuquerque Fire Rescue said.

KRQE News 13 toured the department’s new inflatable house with interactive features designed to test people’s safety know-how. It covers things like fireplace and candle safety, as well as how to create an evacuation plan for your home or business.

“That’s really what it’s about is sparking that conversation, having your parents and having that conversation with your kids and loved ones about that evacuation plan and what to do if there’s an emergency,” said Ruiz.

The inflatable house will be making appearances at city events and school safety days.