AFR unit responding to call fatally strikes pedestrian in road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person was fatally struck by an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle that was responding to an aid call early Friday, Nov. 12. The department reports that just after midnight, an AFR unit with lights and sirens was on its way to a mutual aid call when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway near I-40 and Coors.
Story Continues Below
- COVID: Presbyterian, UNMH enact ‘crisis standards of care’ in Albuquerque hospitals
- Crime: Speedway break-in suspect arrested following hours-long incident
- Weather: Cooler temperatures on the way out as warm-up sneaks in for the weekend
- National: Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9
- Español: Jueves 11 de Noviembre 2021
AFR personnel stopped and rendered aid to the pedestrian who was then transported by Albuquerque Ambulance to UNMH where the individual died from his injuries. Details are limited at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.