AFR unit responding to call fatally strikes pedestrian in road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person was fatally struck by an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle that was responding to an aid call early Friday, Nov. 12. The department reports that just after midnight, an AFR unit with lights and sirens was on its way to a mutual aid call when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway near I-40 and Coors.

AFR personnel stopped and rendered aid to the pedestrian who was then transported by Albuquerque Ambulance to UNMH where the individual died from his injuries. Details are limited at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.