AFR unit responding to call fatally strikes pedestrian in road

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Albuquerque Fire Rescue AFR ABQ_1539902507539.jpg.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person was fatally struck by an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle that was responding to an aid call early Friday, Nov. 12. The department reports that just after midnight, an AFR unit with lights and sirens was on its way to a mutual aid call when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway near I-40 and Coors.

Story Continues Below

AFR personnel stopped and rendered aid to the pedestrian who was then transported by Albuquerque Ambulance to UNMH where the individual died from his injuries. Details are limited at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES