AFR: Unattended cooking food cause of fire in UNM dorm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire was caused by someone who left food cooking in their dorm at the University of New Mexico on Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m. someone reported smoke coming from a third-floor window of the student residence center.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue says the sprinkler system kicked on, extinguishing the fire. Officials say the person living in the unit wasn’t there when the fire started.

“A quick reminder to everybody, please don’t leave food unattended on the stove. That’s the number one cause for residential house fires,” said AFR Lt. Tom Ruiz.

Three rooms sustained heavy water damage in the incident.