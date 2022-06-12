ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews responded to a fire in a storage shed Saturday night. Officials say around 10:00 p.m., crews responded to 1101 Montaño Rd. NW to calls of a residential fire.

When AFR arrived, they located the fire in a fully-furnished storage shed in the back. The fire was quickly extinguished. No civilians were harmed but one firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor burns to his leg.

AFR says the cause of the fire was accidental, lit by a cigarette that was left unattended.