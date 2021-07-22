ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews have recovered the body of a third victim who was reportedly swept away in the arroyo Tuesday evening. The victim was found in the North Diversion Channel around 8 a.m. Thursday. Albuquerque Fire Rescue Spokesman Tom Ruiz says the body was located through the use of a drone. He also says the body was located in the same general area where the last two victims were found.

During Thursday’s update, Ruiz says the rescue mission will conclude Friday if no other bodies are found. Only three people were reported missing and Ruiz says no other missing people have been reported.

On Wednesday, AFR crews recovered the body of a second victim. During a news conference Wednesday, Ruiz said the first victim who was recovered is a male. That man has not been identified by his name or age yet. AFR says Wednesday afternoon that the body of the second man was found in the same area as the first victim.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a strong, fast-moving storm sent water rushing down Albuquerque’s arroyos. Not long after, three victims were reported to be in the water going down Embudo Arroyo near Constitution and I-40.