ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is thanking a city councilor for her contributions to a local fire station.

The department says Station 18 on Taylor Ranch Road off Montano, had landscaping issues that were damaging the building’s foundation. After it was brought to the attention of Councilor Cynthia Borrego, crews say she worked to fund the maintenance that fixed the problem.

The project was funded by Councilor Borrego’s discretionary fund.