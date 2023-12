ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was sent to University Stadium just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon for reports of a semi-truck leaking fuel. AFR said crews were able to contain the spill which came from a ruptured fuel tank.

About 75 gallons of fuel leaked from the tank. AFR said there should be no impact to Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl game.