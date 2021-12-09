AFR: Small fire at northwest Albuquerque home discovered in garage

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews put out a small fire at a northwest Albuquerque home on Thursday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports around 9:06 a.m., crews were dispatched to a single-story residence on Evesham Road for reports of a residential structure fire.

AFR states that crews at the scene reported smoke was coming from the attic space and started fire operation. A primary search of the residence was completed and firefighters determined all residents were out of the home.

The fire was extinguished and the department reports minimal damage was done as a small fire was discovered in the garage. Crews remained a the scene to help with salvage and overhaul operations.

AFR states that no injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

