AFR shows support for children battling cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was out showing their support for kids battling cancer on Tuesday morning. AFR displayed several trucks outside UNM Hospital’s Pediatrics Unit in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Some officers held signs with words of encouragement for kids to see, while the fire marshal and chief met with patients personally. “These kids are going through a tremendous struggle it’s been exacerbated by COVID with limited visitation so if we have the opportunity to show up and do anything we can to brighten their day, it’s something we are absolutely glad to do,” said AFR Deputy Chief Sean Frazier.

Some children had thank you signs hanging from their windows.



Albuquerque Fire Rescue visits UNMH on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (Nick Burke/KRQE)

Latest News: