ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a scary reality: first responders responding to fentanyl overdoses, including in children, like in the recent case of Jessica Garcia. Police said her two-year-old overdosed on fentanyl after getting into Garcia’s stash.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue’s (AFR) new Fire Chief Emily Jaramillo said responding to these types of cases with fentanyl is becoming more common.

According to the State’s Office of Medical Investigator, in the past year, they had nine cases of children under five with fentanyl in their system. AFR has its own data on suspected overdoses.

“We use provider impression which means the firefighter is on scene, and they have reason to believe that the patient did have an exposure to fentanyl whether the Narcan reversed the symptoms, or the family did tell them there are drugs in the home,” said Jaramillo.

In the last year, AFR had three suspected opioid overdoses in children ages one to five years old, 10 overdoses in children 11-15 years old, and 13 cases in teens 16-20 years old.

“It is an increase. Our medical director reviews patient care reports for pediatrics, and so, she started to notice that we were seeing more pediatrics when we were administering Narcan,” said Jaramillo.

“When firefighters respond out to a home, the more honest that the guardians of the children, or if it’s an adult overdose, that people are with us, the better we can care for their loved one,” said Jaramillo. She believes it’s important to end stereotypes around addiction.

“I think it can be so stigmatized a criminal, but somebody who is addicted to narcotics, it really is a medical condition,” she said. “I think there’s a misconception that somebody should just stop using drugs, but they have that addiction, and they need the help.”

She also said education for parents and youth is important.

“A fentanyl pill could look like a Smartie or a Skittle,” said Jaramillo. “I think that especially for pre-teen to teenage youth that may be experimenting with different drugs or even vaping or smoking. We’re seeing fentanyl-laced in a lot of different types of things people ingest.”

Jaramillo said there are a number of programs in the community to help with prevention or addiction treatment, like UNMH’s Milagro program, which helps pregnant women addicted to drugs throughout their pregnancy. She said anyone can call 311 and be connected to resources.