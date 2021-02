ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dog named Jack is back home and warm after being saved by Albuquerque Fire Rescue. AFR says they worked for nearly three hours in the cold on Sunday to free the dog.

Jack and his owners were on a hike near Bear Canyon in the northeast heights when he slipped between two boulders becoming wedged at the bottom of the rocks. First responders were able to set him free and warm him up before giving him back to his owners.