ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico firefighting crew sent to help California fight wildfires has returned home safely. Albuquerque Fire Rescue sent two engines and a task force leader as part of a group from New Mexico last month as California battled record wildfires.

The crew helped on the Glass Fire which has burned more than 67,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,500 structures.

Courtesy Facebook